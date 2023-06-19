Funeral Services for Jun 19, 2023 Staff Writer Jun 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Shertzer, Ava Grace - Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, 2 PM LNP Media Group, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Funerals Today Funeral Services Newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Tributes to and memories of those who have passed. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy.