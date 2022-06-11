Barrage, Harry Eugene - The Labs Funeral Home, 141 Pequea Avenue, Honey Brook, 12 PM
Bomberger, Doris Allegra Good - Park View Mennonite Church, 1600 College Ave., Harrisonburg, VA, 4 PM. McMullen Funeral Home
Book, Ruth H. - Mill Creek Bible Church, 270 Strasburg Pike, Lancaster, 7 PM. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Eby, Patricia Jane (Smith) - Hampton Vaughn Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, 1917 Archer City Hwy, Wichita Falls, TX, 10 AM
Lewis, Peggy A. - Columbia Crossings on the Riverdeck, 11 AM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Martin, Robert Leonard - Akron Mennonite Church, 1131 Diamond Street, Akron, 11 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Rutt, Sandra Lee - Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 4891 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, 10 AM. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Swinehart, Walter L. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 1 PM
VonStetten, Geraldine K. - Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Road, Columbia, 11 AM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.
Ziegler, Arlene M. (Miller) - Sell Chapel at Masonic Village, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, 2 PM. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory
Ziemer, Craig B. - Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, 10 AM