Bambrick, Susan E. (Dale) - St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Ranck Mill Avenue & Grofftown Road, Lancaster, 11:15 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Bowen, Katsuko - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 4 PM
Brubaker, James Hoover - Brubaker Park, Beaver Lodge Pavillion, Long Lane, Fivepointville, 11 AM. Holland Funeral Service & Crematory
Devine, Joseph D. - St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory
Fassnacht, Daniel C. - Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Ave., Ephrata, 12 PM
Hall, Stanley B. - Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North 9th Street, Akron, 10:30 AM
Herman, Janet - Zeltenreich Cemetery, 10:30 AM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
Herr, Geoffrey L. - Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster, 1 PM. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Hibshman, Joan (Seldomridge) - Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North 9th Street, Akron, 2 PM
Lintner, Douglas A. - Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver, 7 PM
Smoker, Esther B. - Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, 11 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Springer, Richard L. - Bethesda United Methodist Church, 1086 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, 11 AM. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.