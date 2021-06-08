Lindeman, Presley Jane - Mohn’s Hill E.C. Church, 708 Mohns Hill Rd., Reading, 11 AM. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc.
Snyder, Melvin Guy - St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown,11 AM. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory
Stoltzfus, Stephen B. - Late home, 825 Pumping Station Road, Kirkwood, 9 AM EST. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Strausbaugh, Orpha G. (Geib) - Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.