Buda, Lucile E. - Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, 11 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.

Dabbs, Thomas J. - Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc. 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, 11 AM

Eller, Martha Louise - Wrightsdale Baptist Church, 310 Little Britain Road, Peach Bottom, 11 AM. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.

Fasano, Patrick James - Nottingham County Park, 150 Park Road, Nottingham, 11 AM. Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.

Ferguson, John Thomas, Jr. - Forks of the Brandywine Presbyterian Church, 1648 Horseshoe Pike, Glenmoore, 4 PM. Wilde Funeral Home

Fryburg, Frank C. - St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road, Lancaster, 12 Noon. Cremation Services of Lancaster

Hain, Steven Leroy - Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke Street, Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory

Himes, Paul L., Sr. - Rolling Green Cemetery, Lower Allen Twp., 11 AM. Parthemore Funeral Home

Kielb, Joseph Michael - St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, 10:30 AM. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory

MacRae, Iris (Stella) - Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, 12:30 PM

Manley, Michael J. - St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, 10:30 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory

Marks, James W. - Brethren Village Retirement Community, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory

Peters, John - Landisville Church of God, 171 Church Street, Landisville, 11 AM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.

Rodriguez, Elizabeth - Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, 11 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, 2 PM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory

Sattazahn, Mary Jane (Zimmerman) - Cedar Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg, 11 AM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals

Shuffelbottom, Kathleen M. (Bernarding) - Blessed Trinity Parish - Holy Angels Church, 408 Baldwin Rd., Pittsburgh, 10:30 AM. Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.

Vassilos, Louis E. - Toyota Pavilion at New Holland Park, 12:30 PM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

White, David L. - Union Meeting House, 82 North Waterford Avenue, Marietta, 1 PM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.

