Adair, Viola - Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 S. Hazel St. Manheim, 1:30 PM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Eberly, Titus Dean - Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 N Penryn Road, Manheim, 6 PM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Fokas, Georgina Somis - Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Fry, Nancy J. - Odd Fellow’s Cemetery, 2400 Trevorton Rd., Coal Township, 1 PM. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Martin, Bonnie M. - Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, 4 PM. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Pridgen, Beth L. - Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Rickenbach, Dolores Joyce (Reinhart) - Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, 1:30 PM
Sorenson, Donnalee - Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM