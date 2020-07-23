Haiges, Patricia Calhoun - Haiges residence, 1036 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, 3 PM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services

Harting, Verna A. - Center Union Cemetery, 599 Reading Rd., East Earl, 1 PM. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc.

Kegerise, Kim Randall - St. John’s UCC Church, 659 S. 4th St., Denver, 10:30 AM. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.

Martin, Michael L. - LCBC Ephrata Campus, 6 Hahnstown Rd., Ephrata, 7:30 PM

Meckley, Carole L. - Mount Olive Cemetery, 340 Abbottstown Pike, Abbottstown, 3 PM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.

Nagle, Rachael M. - Terre Hill Cemetery, 11 AM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals

Shaffer, Richard D. - Middletown Cemetery, 675 N. Spring St. Middletown, 10 AM. Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

Yim, Chae - Calvary Church, 1501 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, 6 PM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.

