Beiler, Karen Joy - Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville, 5 PM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Brock, Gretchen Rummel - Mountville Church of the Brethren, 60 Clay Street, Mountville, 10 AM. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory
Fenninger, John M. - Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 Division Highway, Ephrata, 11 AM. Furman Home for Funerals
Greenawalt, Lloyd L. - Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange St., Lancaster, 12 PM
Hollingsworth, James S., Jr. - Foresters of America, 201 Locust St., Columbia, 12 PM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Houpt, Donald L Jr. - Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, 11 AM
Kinsinger, Henry A. - Home of Jesse Riehl, 355A Newport Rd., Leola, 9 AM EST. Furman Home for Funerals
Lefever, Martha L. - Zion Lutheran Church, 18 Quarry Rd., Leola, 11:30 AM. Furman Home for Funerals
McVaugh, Joanne A. - Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver, 2 PM
Nodyne, Peter William Francis - Charles F Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 10 AM
Nyeka, George Zwelethu - In the Light Ministries, 415 S. Shippen Street, Lancaster, 1 PM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Reinfried, Ann Elizabeth - Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 435 Manor Ave, Millersville, 10 AM. Raffeo-Dicecco Memorial Home
Rudy, Lucy G. - Forest Hills Mennonite Church, 100 Quarry Road, Leola, 11 AM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
Snavely, Charlene A. - Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond St., Akron, 12 Noon. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc.
Uehlein, Mark C. - St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Way, William Edward Sr. - Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Weaver, Richard H. - Central Manor Church, 387 Penn Street, Washington Boro, 11 AM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.
Zook, Elizabeth M. (Brubaker) - Landis Homes West Bethany Chapel, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, 2 PM. Groff-High Funeral Home