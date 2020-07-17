Funeral Services for Jul 17, 2020 Staff Writer Jul 17, 2020 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Buch, Eugene W. - Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, 12:30 PM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.Carter, Don Raymond - Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, 11 AM LNP Media Group, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Funerals Today Funeral Services Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries — Tributes to and memories of those who have passed. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy.