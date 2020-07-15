Burkholder, Anna N. (Sensenig) - Valley View Mennonite Church, 194 Gockley Road, Stevens, 10 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Gerlitzki, Bernice Ann - Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, 11 AM
Greenfield, Susan Joyce - Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, 11 AM
Haverstick, John S., Jr. - Faith Reformed Presbyterian Church, 611 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, 11 AM. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Munro, Evelyne C. - Spence Funeral Services, 40 North Charlotte Street, Manheim, 11 AM