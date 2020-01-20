Baer, Nancy Lewis - Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, 11 AM. Groff-High Funeral Home
Baney, Shirley M. - Groff’s Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, 11 AM
Bauder, Ronald P. - Pine Grove Mennonite Church, 1194 Reading Road, Bowmansville, 1 PM. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Comerford, John Joseph, III - Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, 11 AM. Groff-High Funeral Home
Courtney, Ruth E. - Brethren Village, Wolfe Auditorium, 6 Conestoga Drive, Lititz, 4 PM. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
Emenheiser, William M. Jr. - St. Mark’s UM Church, 37 East Main Street, Mount Joy, 11 AM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Estep, Kenneth A. - Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, 3 PM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Foltz, Donald H. - Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn St., Washington Boro, 11 AM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Gay, Edward J., Sr. - Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 533 Walnut Street, Denver, 10 AM
Graff, Charles Edward - Peace United Church of Christ, 37 East Swartzville Road, Denver, 11 AM. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc.
Greider, Martin H. - Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, 2 PM
Henkel, Carol P. - Landis Homes Retirement Community West Bethany Chapel, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, 1 PM. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
Hostetter, Floyd M. - Trinity Baptist Church, 596 W. Newport Road, Lititz, 1:30 PM. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory
Hudson, Patricia Louise - Lancaster Friends Quaker Meeting, 110 Tulane Terrace, Lancaster, 2 PM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Hummel, Doris - Luther Acres Chapel, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Johnston, Helen B. (Hughes) - Foster-Warne Funeral Home, 820 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ, 1 PM
Jones, Neil H. - Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 673 Martic Heights Drive, Pequea, 11 AM. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
King, Richard Shopf - St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville, 11 AM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.
Layman, Miriam Drumm - Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 S. Hess St., Quarryville, 11 AM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Martzall, Fern L. - Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, 357 Walnut St., Denver, 2 PM. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Miller, John M. - Stumptown Mennonite Church, 2813 Stumptown Road, Bird-In-Hand, 11 AM Groff-High Funeral Home
Miller, Katherine Lea - Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, 1 PM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Mooney, Arlene E. - Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, 12 PM
Peck, Barbara (Smith) - St. Martin’s Church, 400 King of Prussia Rd., Radnor, 2 PM. Stuard Funeral Home
Riexinger, Marian E. - Hamilton Park United Church of Christ, 1210 Maple Avenue, Lancaster, 11 AM. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.