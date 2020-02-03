Appel, Edward C. - Leacock Presbyterian Church, 3181 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, 11 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Baumgardt, Keary A. - Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, 7 PM
Bender, J. Kenneth - Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, 11 AM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Garvey, Lyle N. - Victory Church (Greenfield Campus) 1827 Freedom Rd,. Lancaster, 6 PM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Graver, Barry W. Sr. - Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 West Fourth St., Quarryville, 11 AM
Kreider, Nevin Lamar - West Bethany Chapel at Landis Homes, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, 3 PM. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc.
Mason, Joan P. - St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Minnich, Elsie P. - St. Paul’s Church, 1 West Fourth Street, Quarryville, PA, 6:30 PM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Potter, Arwyn - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM
Small, George A. Jr. - St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 140 North Beaver Street, York, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Stoltzfoos, Naomi B. - Christian Stoltzfoos residence, 373 Sawmill Rd., Strasburg, 9 AM. Furman Home for Funerals
Stoltzfus, Elam B. - Daniel Stoltzfus, 1265 Noble Road, Christiana, 9 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Summers, Shirley F. - St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Sweigart, Helen I. - Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery, N. 11th Street, Akron, 11 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Weaver, Richard L. - South Lebanon Community Church, 13 Evergreen Road, Lebanon, 2 PM. Kreamer Funeral Home, Inc.
Weigel, Josephine Ruth (Hoffer) Miller - Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington St., Greencastle, 7 PM
Wenger, Ralph B. - Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, 2 PM. Groff High Funeral Home
Witmer, Harold K. - Mount Joy Mennonite Church, 320 Musser Road, Mount Joy, 3 PM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.