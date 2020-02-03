Bevard, Michael James - East Bethany Chapel at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Blank, Mary B. - Sylvan Stoltzfus residence, 217 Horseshoe Rd., Leola, 12 PM. Furman Home for Funerals
Burkins, Jeanne Marie (Herr) Finefrock - Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., Lancaster, 11 AM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
DeFalcis, Alfred R. Jr. - Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, 7 PM
Guinivan, Michael R. - Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, 11 AM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Horst, Miriam M. - Wheatridge Chapel at Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, 8:45 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Misel, David M. - Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, 11 AM
Parkes, Doris M. (nee Mellon) - Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, 11 AM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
Stierhoff, George C., Jr. - Christ Episcopal Church, Virginia, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Swank, Charles F. - Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral and Cremation Service, Elysburg, 1 PM
Sweigart, Richard E. - Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, 12 PM
Trout, Maris W. - Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, 1 PM
Whetstine, Bettina Louise - Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, 10 AM