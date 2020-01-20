Abbs, Lisa M. - New Holland American Legion, 35 South Hoover Avenue, New Holland, 2 PM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.

Krantz, Willis Brubaker - Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, 2 PM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.

Kudzinowski, Dolores H. - Good Shepherd Chapel of St. John’s Herr Estate in Columbia, 1 PM. - Cremation Society of Pennsylvania

Miller, Edith J. - Central Presbyterian Church, 206 W Main St., Princeton, KY, 4 PM. Morgans Funeral Home

Steele, Patricia Anne (Mills) - Marlow Hall of the RiverWoods Senior Living Community, 15 RidgeCrest Circle, Lewisburg, 2 PM. Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments

Thompson, David E. - Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, 6 PM

