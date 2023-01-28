Balassone, John J. - Mill on Mayberry, Westminster, Maryland, 1 PM
Bradford, Kenneth R. - Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville, 11 AM. - Cremation Society of Pennsylvania
Brown, Helen M. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM
Coleman, Chris Duke - Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. Ninth Street, Akron, 11 AM
Dewald, Peggy L. - Faith United Lutheran Church, 357 Walnut Street, Denver, 11 AM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Elliott, Lloyd Purnell - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 3 PM
Gish, Jay M. - Maytown Reformed United Church of Christ, 11 E. Elizabeth St., Maytown, 11 AM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Good, Raymond H. - Clearview Mennonite Church, 90 Esbenshade Road, Manheim, 9:30 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Gordon, Barbara Marie - Bowmansdale Church of God, Mechanicsburg 12 Noon. Malpezzi Funeral Home
Hathaway, James Roger - Brethren Village Chapel, Lititz, 11 AM. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania
Hoffmeier, David W. Jr. - Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, 3 PM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Keville, Patricia Ann - Willowdale Chapel, 685 Unionville Rd., Kennett Square, 10 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Martin, Kenneth Albert - Forest Hills Mennonite Church, Leola. 11 AM. Kyger Funeral Home & Crematory
Nauman, J. Lorraine - Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc. 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, 2 PM
Nelson, Richard A. - Brethren Village Chapel, Lititz, 2 PM. Cremation Services of Lancaster
Reinhart, Lois Sweitzer - Manheim Brethren In Christ Church, 54 N. Penryn Rd., Manheim, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Risser, Paul H. - White Oak Mennonite Church, 2456 Newport Road, Manheim, 10 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Sensenig, Edward R. - Berean Bible Church, 675 Lincoln Gardens Road, Ephrata, 10 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Shank, J. David - Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Shirk, Catherine Ann - Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water St., New Holland, 11 AM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
Smucker, Andrew D. - Spring Garden A-M Church, 5197 Old Philadelphia Pike (Rt.340), Kinzers, 4 PM. Furman Home for Funerals
Smucker, Benuel S., Jr. - Home of Jesse and Susan Esh, 2008-G Horseshoe Road, Lancaster, 1 PM. Furman Home for Funerals
Stockdale, Jane Hinkle - Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster, 11 AM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Thomas, Clyde Nelson - Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy, 2 PM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Usner, Nancy Elaine - St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 W. Orange St, Lititz, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Vogel, Phyllis E. - Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, 2 PM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.