Gingerich, Gladys R. - Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond St., Akron, 11 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Greider, Julia R. - St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 100 W. Main St., Mountville, 11 AM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Heim, Richard D. - Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 247 Main St., Landisville, 1 PM
Horst, Esther M. (Bowman) - Bowmansville Mennonite Cemetery, 129 Pleasant Valley Road, East Earl, 2 PM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Rauch, Robert L. - Mary Mother of the Church 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, 11:30 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Rogevich, Justine K. - St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Seibel, Emma B. - Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church, 140 Pleasant Valley Road, Ephrata, 10 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Stoltzfus, Fannie G. - Late home, 1837 Georgetown Road, Christiana, 9 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Taska, Fay Elizabeth - Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 435 Manor Ave., Millersville, 10 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Torres, Thomas J. III - Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, 11 AM
Zimmerman, Luke N. - Millway Mennonite Church, 267 Middle Creed Rd., Lititz, 1:30 PM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.