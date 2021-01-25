Ebersole, Jerry L. - Erb Mennonite Church, 567 West Lexington Road, Lititz, 2 PM. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc.
Fuller, William C. - Mechanic Grove Mennonite Cemetery, 735 Church Road, Quarryville, 2 PM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Hoover, Marci Nikole - Fairview Mennonite Cemetery, Myerstown, 2 PM. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
Martin, Wilmer Z. - Martindale Mennonite Church, 905 Martindale Road, Ephrata, 9:30 AM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals
McCoy, Clarence L. - Grace E.C. Church, 131 Terrace Avenue, Ephrata, 11 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.