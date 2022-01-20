Blantz, Effinger Claire Jr.
Groff Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, 11 AM
Dubbs, David D.
Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron, 10 AM
Huyett, Earl F.
Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, 11 AM
Nolt, Lucy Landis
Bethel Mennonite Church, 231 School Road, Myerstown, 9:30 AM. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
Shober, Thomas G.
Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, 10 AM
Young, Bronson L.
St. Catherine of Siena Church, 955 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, 11 AM. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Zaryske, Stanley Francis
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory