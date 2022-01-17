Carpenter, Joan M. (Andrews)
Witness Park, 419 Pierson Rd., Lititz, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Haverstick, R. Donald
Luther Acres Community Room, 600 East Main Street, Lititz, 1 PM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Martin, Lydia M.
Fairview Mennonite Church, 111 Elco Drive, Myerstown, 9:30 AM. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
McCauley, M. Beverly
Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, 11 AM
Mease, Kath Lee J.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water St., New Holland, 11 AM. Furman Home for Funerals
Miller, Erma V. (McKonly)
Millersville Bible Church, 1940 New Danville Pike, Lancaster, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Nauman, Warren D.
First Church of God, 144 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, 11 AM. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Saylor, Darleene R.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 616 Locust Street, Columbia, 11:30 AM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.