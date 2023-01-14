Bleacher, Charles A. - Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster, 10 AM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Deibler, Raymond M. - Brickerville Fire Hall, 10 Hopeland Road, Lititz, 2 PM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Drolet, J. Roger - Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, 2 PM
Duke, Jere R. - Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 West Main Street, Mount Joy, 11 AM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Erb, John T. - Pursuit Church, 1050 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, 10:30 AM. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc.
Henson, Carol E. (Johnson) - Grace Baptist Church, 121 Walnut Hill Rd., Millersville, 6:30 PM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Hoshall, Terrence William - LCBC, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, 11:30 AM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.
Hughes, Janice Lynn (Williams) - Evangelical Church of the Redeemer, 500 Pearl St., Lancaster, 11 AM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Jordan, Harold L. - Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, 11 AM
Kauffman, Robert Hart - Melanie B Scheid Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, 2 PM
Kaylor, Steven L. - Columbia-Middletown Elks Lodge No. 1074, 445 Chestnut Street, Columbia, 1 PM. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory
Keirn, Ruthann - Maple Grove Mennonite Church, 549 Swan Road, Atglen, 11 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Kuhn, Joyce E. - Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, 11 AM
Lapp, Esther R. - Late home, 599 E. Rosebud Road, Myerstown, 1 PM. Furman Home for Funerals
Lehman, Mary Ann - Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, 11 AM
Mellinger, Cordell Lee - Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1136 Sunwood Lane, Lancaster, 6 PM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Pickel, Earl J. - Manor North in Willow Valley’s Manor Campus, 600 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, 2 PM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Shoudy, Jane L. - Luther Acres in the Christiansen Room, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Spangenberg, Arthur C., Jr. - Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 411 N. George Ave., Millersville, 10 AM
Steller, June L. - Salem Evangelical Reformed Church Hellers, 2555 Horseshoe Rd., Lancaster, 11 AM. Furman Home for Funerals
Wakefield, Julie Ann (Rote) - Wrightsville Hope United Methodist Church, 404 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, 11 AM. Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.
Wiggins, Wayne R. - St. John’s United Methodist Church, 3001 E. Lincoln Hwy, Paradise, 11 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.