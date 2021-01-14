Borland, Walter H. - St. Matthew Lutheran Church Cemetery, 2440 Conestoga Road, Chester Springs, 12 PM. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc.
Carroll, Robert F. - Marietta Cemetery, 229 W. Fairview Ave., Marietta. 1 PM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Hershey, J. Eby - Hershey Mennonite Church, 401 Hershey Church Road, Kinzers, 10:30 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Keller, Alfred J. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 10 AM
Nolt, Amos Z. - Fairmount Mennonite Church, 520 N. Little Britain Rd., Quarryville, 9:30 AM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.