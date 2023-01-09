Beiler, Wendy L. - Freedom Valley Church, 3185 York Road, Gettysburg, 12 PM. Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc.

Bemesderfer, John O. - Groffs Family Funeral, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, 12 PM

Benton, D. William - Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory

Buhay, Paul - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 2 PM

Carter, Patricia A. - Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, 11 AM

Hartman, Dorothea - Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, 11 AM

Sauder, Ivan M. - Churchtown Mennonite Church, 2207 Main St., Narvon, 9:30 AM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals

Schneider, Joseph F., Jr. - St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory

Tierney, Michael P. - Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 E. State Street, Quarryville, 7 PM

