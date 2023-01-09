Beiler, Wendy L. - Freedom Valley Church, 3185 York Road, Gettysburg, 12 PM. Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc.
Bemesderfer, John O. - Groffs Family Funeral, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, 12 PM
Benton, D. William - Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Buhay, Paul - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 2 PM
Carter, Patricia A. - Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, 11 AM
Hartman, Dorothea - Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, 11 AM
Sauder, Ivan M. - Churchtown Mennonite Church, 2207 Main St., Narvon, 9:30 AM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals
Schneider, Joseph F., Jr. - St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Tierney, Michael P. - Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 E. State Street, Quarryville, 7 PM