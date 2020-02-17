Axe, Wayne D. - Riverside Club, 730 E. Strawberry Street, Lancaster, 11 AM. Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
Dempster, Donald W. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 12 PM
Groff, L. Lucille - Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata, 2:30 PM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals
Lehman, M. Louisa - Grace Point Church of Paradise, 10 S. Singer Ave., Paradise, 11 AM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.,
Martin, Erma F. - Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery, 2 PM. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals
Maser, Patricia Ann - Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, 11 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Miller, Fern H. - St. John Center Lutheran Church, 599 Reading Road, East Earl, 11 AM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals
Mohler, Terre Lee - Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim 10 AM
Myers, Ellen L. - Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc., 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, 11 AM
Refford, Robert J., Sr. - The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. 141 Pequea Ave., Honey Brook, 2 PM
Stuck, Kathleen F. Goshorn - Hershey Free Church, 330 Hilltop Road, Hummelstown, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.