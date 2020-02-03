Funeral Services for Feb 02, 2020 Staff Writer Feb 3, 2020 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Heft, S. Eugene - Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, 357 Walnut St., Denver, 3 PM. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc. LNP Media Group, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Funerals Today Funeral Services Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries — Tributes to and memories of those who have passed. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy.