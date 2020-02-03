Berryhill, Christina M. - Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory of Hershey, Route 422 & Lucy Ave., Hershey, 11 AM
Demming, Edith Alverta - Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, 10 AM
Esch, Jacob G. - Elam Esch: 184, Hidden Acres Lane, Dornsife, 9 AM. Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home
Fichtner, Reba E. - Georgetown United Methodist Church, 1070 Georgetown Road, Bart, 11 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Foreman, Orpha H. - Chiques Church of the Brethren, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Kauffman, Donna H. - Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, 2 PM
Kauffman, Richard Leverne - New Providence Presbyterian Church, Raphine, VA, 2 PM. Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory
Rudy, Clarence E. - Landis Homes Retirement Community, West Bethany Chapel, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Strack, Kathleen S. - Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, 11 AM
Zeager, Hilda May - Bossler Mennonite Church, 2021 Bossler Road, Elizabethtown, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.