Bleacher, Susan Marie Snyder - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pk., Lititz, 3 PM
Burkholder, M. Lloyd - Fairview Mennonite Church, 111 Elco Drive, Myerstown, 9:30 AM. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
Dietrich, Jane M. - Locust Grove United Church of Christ, 1035 Locust Grove Road, York, 11 AM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.
Dunkle, Cheryl J. - Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Rd., Lancaster, 11 AM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.
Hamilton, Betty J. - Leacock Presbyterian Church, 3181 Lincoln Hwy East, Paradise, 11 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Sangrey, M. Ruth - Smithville Church of God, 595 Pennsy Road, New Providence, 11 AM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Sigman, Patricia A. - St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Charles Rd., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Tobias-Lussier, Michelle Anne - Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water Street, New Holland, 11 AM. Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society
Tyson, Rosa A. (Johns) Frady - Marietta Community Chapel, 1125 River Road, Marietta, 4 PM. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory
Waite, Christine Ann - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM
Wenger, Marjorie B. - Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.