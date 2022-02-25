Brenner, James E.
Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, 7 PM. Cremation Services of Lancaster
Butzer, Helen N.
Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St. Millersville, 11 AM
Day, Clifford Jr.
Groffdale Mennonite Church, 168 N. Groffdale Rd., Leola, 2 PM. Groff-High Funeral Home
Esh, David D.
44 Harristown Road, Paradise, 9 AM. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Guerin, James H.
Church of God of Landisville, 171 Church Street, Landisville, 11 AM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Markley, Kenneth J.
Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, 12 PM
Milligan, Barbara Ann
Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM
Musser, Margaret E. (Sandoe)
Ranck’s UM Church Cemetery, 3 PM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
Smith, Lillie E.
Columbia Church of God, 39 N. 7th St, Columbia, 6 PM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Sutton, Margaret Anne
Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, 11 AM