Drozdowski, John W. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM
Gundling, Walter Joseph - Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Jimenez, Michael (Misael) - The Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 52 W. Main Street, Leola, 7 PM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
McCloud, Bruce W., Sr. - Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, 11 AM
Peters, Verna L. Sauder - Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, 746 Lebanon Road, Manheim, 3 PM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Warfel, Darlene K. - Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, 11 AM
Weber, Dale L. - Center Church Union Cemetery on Rt. 625 East Earl, 2 PM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals