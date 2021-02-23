Sanchez Rivera, Benigno - Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, 12 Noon

Weaver, Billy Joe - Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1530 Slate Hill Road, Peach Bottom, 2 PM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter