Funeral Services for Feb 19, 2023 Staff Writer Feb 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Stauffer, Vivian L. (Weit) - Hopeland United Methodist Church, 295 North Clay Road, Lititz, 3 PM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.Webb, Utha V. - Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, 2 PM LNP Media Group, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Funerals Today Funeral Services Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries — Tributes to and memories of those who have passed. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy.