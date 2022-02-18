Bateman, Jill D. Butterfoss - Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Ave., Mount Joy, 3 PM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Beiler, Fannie S. - Home of Amos Beiler, 323 Maple Shade Road, Christiana, 9 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Eames, Katie S. (Beiler) - Victory Tabernacle Church, 472 E. North St., Carlisle, 11 AM. Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
Gaskill, Kenneth G. - Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver, 1 PM
Holland, Mary Lou (Price) - Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut Street, Columbia, 11 AM
Hutcheon, Phyllis M. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM
Leid, Norman R. - Bethel Christian Fellowship, 145 Boot Jack Road, Narvon, 10 AM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals
Martin, Edward James - Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 955 Robert Fulton Hwy, Quarryville, 11 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Roland, David N. - Christ Covenant Church, 3310 Main Street, Conestoga, 4 PM. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
Seda, Nelson - Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, 6 PM.
Spencer, Robert L. - Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, 2 PM
Zimmerman, Abram Charles - Farm View Mennonite Church, 31 Farm View Rd., Schuylkill Haven, 9:30 AM. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
Zimmerman, Isaac Anderson - Farm View Mennonite Church, 31 Farm View Rd., Schuylkill Haven, 9:30 AM. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.