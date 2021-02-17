Dowhen, Karen M. - Mount Joy Cemetery, Terrace Road, Mount Joy, 2 PM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Gregg, Colleen F. - First Assembly of God, 1025 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, 1 PM. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
Howard, Roger Lee - Groff’s Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, 11 AM
Myers, Martha E. Wolgemuth - Cross Roads BIC Church, 800 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy, 11 AM EST. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc.
Rieker, Mary E. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM
Smith, Stacy L. - Millwood Mennonite Church, 441 Amish Road, Gap, 11 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Zerbe, Luciene Rainelle - Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3 Denver Road, Denver, 11 AM. Cramp Hummel Funeral Home