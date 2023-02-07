Beiler, Mattie L. - Jesse Riehl residence, 355 Newport Rd., Leola, 9 AM. Furman Home for Funerals
Bowers, Jacqueline E. - Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, 2 PM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Nauman, Rose Marie - Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, 6:30 PM
Phipps, Hal - Wrightsdale Baptist Church, 310 Little Britain Road South, Peach Bottom, 11 AM. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Reifsnyder, Martin Zell - Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 East Main Street, New Holland, 10:30 AM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals
Weaver, Benjamin Z. - Martindale Mennonite Church, 905 Martindale Road, Ephrata, 9:30 AM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals
Zeller, James N. - Wiest Memorial Church, 48 S. King St., Stevens, 10:30 AM. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc.