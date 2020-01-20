Brubaker, Roy A. - Landis Homes Retirement Community, West Bethany Chapel, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, 10:30 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Fansler, Mary A. - Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, 11 AM
Ferderbar, Elizabeth (Pihonsky) - St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 East Delp Road, Lancaster, 11 AM. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc.
Finlayson, MaryLou Keener - Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, 11 AM. Groff High Funeral Home
Hartranft, Mary Ann - Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, 2:30 PM
Hershey, Rose Marie - St. Richard’s Catholic Church, 110 North Oak Street, Manheim, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Johnson, Harley S. - Groff Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St, Lancaster, 4 PM
Kachel, Miriam H. - Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, 10 AM
Kashner, Timothy V. Sr. - Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, 10 AM
Leisner, Joseph W. - St. Benedict’s Roman Catholic Church, 2020 Chestnut Hill Rd., Mohnton, 11 AM. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc.
Martin, John B. - St. Stephen Reformed Church, 249 E. Main St., New Holland, 11 AM. Groff-High Funeral Home
Martinez, Felipe Reyes - Groff Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Morgan, Robert W. - Immanuel United Church of Christ, 99 S. Waverly St., Shillington, 12 Noon. Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Pham, Bao Thi - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 9:30 AM
Riccio, Genevieve Draude Krause - St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Rothacker, Alan D. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 4 PM
Royer, Jacquelyn M. - Ironville United Methodist Church, 4020 Holly Drive, Columbia, 11 AM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.
Schwar, Edward L., Jr. - Millersville Community United Methodist Church - Hope Campus, 242 Bender Rd., Millersville, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Shay, Alfred J., Jr. - Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, 11 AM
Sweigart, Martin E. - Swamp Christian Fellowship Church, Reinholds, 11 AM. Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service