Brinser, Harold C. - Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, 11 AM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Marrash, Matilda Joan - Pleasant View Retirement Community, Hoffer Auditorium, 544 N. Penryn Rd., Manheim, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Nolt, David M. - Mountain View Mennonite Church, 194 Butler Rd., Lebanon, 9:30 AM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
Shirker, Bruce L. - Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St. Ephrata, 11 AM. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc.
