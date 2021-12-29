Bechtel, Christine L.
Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, 2 PM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
Denuel, Dolores L.
St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E Delp Rd., Lancaster, 11 AM. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory
Frankhouser, Edwin P., Jr.
Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, 11 AM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
Heisey, Mary Virginia
Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn Street, Washington Boro, 11 AM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.
Krady, Barbara J.
DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, 2 PM
Lambert, Charles W.
Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, 11 AM
McCann, Shirley A.
Riverview Burial Park, 1100 S. Duke St., Lancaster, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Sagner, Bonnie (Hettie Nolt)
Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church, 4833 Division Hwy., East Earl, 2 PM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
Shelly, Bernita Ann
Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc, 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, 4 PM
Yohe, Donald S.
Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville, 2 PM