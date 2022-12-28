Donough, Mae K. - Brethren Village Chapel, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Fitzgerald, Frank - Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, 105 Earland Dr., New Holland, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Funk, Donald H. - Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster, 11 AM. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Henkel, Eugene J. - Sacred Heart Church, 558 W. Walnut Street, Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Rubincam, Donald A. - Bellevue Presbyterian Church, 810 Newport Ave., Gap, 1 PM. Wilde Funeral Home
Shauley, Nicholas L. - Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 4 PM
Sorg, Catherine E. - Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Rd., Lancaster, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Wollaston, James E. Jr. - St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, 11 AM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.
Wright, Kathy M. - Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, 2 PM