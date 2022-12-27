DiCostanzo, John P., Sr. - St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 121 S. Second St., Columbia, 11 AM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Garber, Helen L. - Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Rd., Columbia, 11 AM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Granbois, Michael James - Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, 11 AM
Lantz, Wilbur Franklin - Trinity UCC, 2340 State St., East Petersburg, 10:30 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Mease, Neal T. - Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., 890 Isabel Dr., Lebanon, 12:30 PM
Miller, Shonna M. - Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam St., Wrightsville, 11 AM
Nolt, Elizabeth M. - Fairmount Mennonite Church, 520 Little Britain Road North Quarryville, 10 AM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Nolt, Shirley O. - Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, 11 AM
Sarbaugh, Deborah E. - DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, 11 AM
Shirk, Dorothy F. - Gehman Mennonite Church, 127 Witmer Road, Reinholds, 11 AM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals
Witman, Donald Reppert - Milton Hershey School’s Catherine Hall, 300 Hotel Rd., Hershey, 10 AM. Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory