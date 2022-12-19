Burget, John Kenneth - Paradise Mennonite Cemetery, 2 PM. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory
Heim, Richard - Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, 7 PM
Horning, Etta S. - Meadow Valley Mennonite Church, 200 Meadow Valley Road, Ephrata, 9:30 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Lowe, Charles P. - Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Wise, Adamae S. - Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 980 Oaklyn Dr., Narvon, 9:30 AM. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.