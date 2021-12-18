Bellamy, Peter Kingsford  

St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory  

Cranford, Frances B.  

Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta,1 PM 

Fox, Barbara 

Meadowcroft Presbyterian Church, 1255 S. Westtown Road in West Chester, 1 PM. Logan-Videon Funeral Home 

Geib, Donna J.  

Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc. 

Gibble, Christine M.  

Faith United Church of Christ, 1204 Wabank Rd., Lancaster, 11 AM. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 

Kauffman, Jeffrey L.  

Ebenezer EC Church, 23 S. State St., Brownstown, 10 AM. Furman Home for Funerals 

King, Katie G.  

Late home, 426C Beechdale Rd., Bird-in-Hand, 9 AM. Furman Home for Funerals 

Laukhuff, George A., Jr. 

Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, 2 PM 

Martin, Albert  

Alive Church Ephrata, 510 Stevens Road, Ephrata, 10 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 

Miller, Samuel A. Jr. 

Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville 11 AM 

Morgan, George J.  

Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 South Duke Street, Lancaster, 11 AM. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 

Nolt, Irwin W.  

Springville Mennonite Church, 2:30 PM. Groff-High Funeral Home 

Pichardo, Grisel Aixa  

Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, 11 AM 

Reinhart, Larry E.  

Refton Fire Hall, 99 Church Street, Refton, 2 PM. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc. 

Saydah, Audrey Elizabeth  

Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM 

Shimer, Helen E.  

Bachman Snyder Funeral Home, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, 11 AM 

Smith, Nancy L.  

Ashara-Casiphia Masonic Lodge, 710 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, 11 AM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc. 

Stavrinou, Martha M.  

Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, 10:30 AM 

Stoltzfus, Jacob M.  

Late home, 240 Fulton View Road, Quarryville, 9 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc. 

Stoltzfus, Malinda B.  

Bethel Christian Fellowship, 145 Boot Jack Road, Narvon, 10 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc. 

Swarr, Peter Ferguson  

Forks of the Brandywine, 1648 Horseshoe Pk., Glenmoore, 11 AM. Wilde Funeral Home 

Sweigart, Jean Mardell  

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 80 East Main Street, Adamstown, 3 PM. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 

Thomas, Margaret Pauline (Berkshire) 

Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, 12 PM 

Weaver, Nelson B.  

Conestoga Mennonite Church, 313 N. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, 9:30 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 

