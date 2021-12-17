Baker, Patricia L.
Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, 4 PM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Beaner, Dorothy S.
Church of the Apostles UCC, 1850 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, 2:30 PM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Erb, Walter A.
Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, 7 PM. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Eshleman, Glenn Y.
Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, 10 AM
Fox, Gerald W.
Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 Division Highway, Ephrata, 10 AM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals
Keebler, Glenn Eugene
Ephrata Bible Fellowship Church, 491 Peach Road, Ephrata, 11 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Lehman, Mary Susan
French Creek Mennonite Church, 24978 HWY-408, Cambridge Springs, 10 AM. Van Matre Funeral Home
Mellinger, Lloyd D.
Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville, 11 AM
Pelger, Gerard F.
Spacht-Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 S. Broad Street, Lititz, 1 PM
Stoltzfus, Amos M.
Mervin King residence, 5803 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, 9 AM
Stoppard, Kenneth Jay
West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 740 Greentree Rd, Elizabethtown, 11 AM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Yecker, Dolores A.
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory