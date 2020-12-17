Gomez, Margarita - Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 E King Street, Lancaster, 12 PM

Hertzog, Titus E. - Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, 2 PM. Mull Funeral Home

High, David M. - Weaverland Mennonite Church, 1120 Weaverland Road, East Earl, 9:30 AM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals

Roberts, Loraine S. - Groff Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, 11 AM

Strubel, Joyce P. - Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, 11 AM. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory

