Breneman, Jane M. - Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, 11 AM
Burkholder, Sylvia J. (Widders) - Christian Fellowship Church, 758 Spruce Rd., New Holland, 10 AM. Groff High Funeral Home
Groff, Richard G., Sr. - United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Road, Lititz, 2 PM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Haser, Anne L. - Millersville Community Church, 163 W. Frederick St., Millersville, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Kline, Helen - St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, 10:30 AM. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Martin, Amos B. - Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church, 140 Pleasant Valley Road, Ephrata, 1:30 PM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Pennington, Joanne E. - Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, 4 PM
Spangler, Joyce E. - Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville, 11 AM
Thompson, Dale C. - Buch Funeral Home, 21 West Main Street, Mount Joy, 10 AM