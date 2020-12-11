Burnett, Kathleen C. - Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, 12 PM. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc.
Horning, Laura S. - New Holland Mennonite Church, 139 E. Huyard Road, New Holland, 9:30 AM. Groff High Funeral Home
Lauver, Miles Shirk Jr. - Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Rd., Marietta, 2 PM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Lisotto, Dorothy A. - St. Scholastica Church, 309 Brilliant Ave., Aspinwall, 10 AM. Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
Lyons, Louise E. - Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, 11 AM. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory
Quenzer, Alma Rebecca - Muddy Creek Lutheran Cemetery, Denver, approx. 11:30 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Sexton, Mary Frangakis - Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, 10:30 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory