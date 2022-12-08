Funeral Services for Dec 08, 2022 Staff Writer Dec 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Groff, Joseph Sterrett - Lebanon Valley Bible Church, 1482 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon, 12:30 PM. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc. LNP Media Group, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Funerals Today Funeral Services Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries — Tributes to and memories of those who have passed. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy.