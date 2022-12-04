Beats, Benjamin A. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 10 AM
Goudie, Ginger S. - First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut Street, Lancaster, 2 PM. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
Kuhns, Betty Jane - St. Paul Episcopal Church, 340 Locust Street, Columbia, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Martin, Dorothy M. Shank - Refton Brethren in Christ Church, 110 Church Street, Refton, 3 PM. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
Noel, John N. - Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, 3 PM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services