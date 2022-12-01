Brooks, John L. - Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, 7 PM
Doulin, Zachary Douglas - Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, 2 PM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Germain, Rita Schorr - Beth El Cemetery, 295 E. Newport Road, Lititz, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Glick, Elmer S. - Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church, 2900 Church Road, Bird-in-Hand, 11 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Good, Donald Carl - MCC, 4221 Main St. Elverson, 2 PM
Hoover, Mary Elizabeth - Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, 9:30 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Mowery, Sharon A. - Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville, 11 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Prouse, Robert Leroy - Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE , 1 PM
Readinger, Stuart M. - The Life Center, 411 S. 40th Street, Harrisburg, 2 PM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Roth, Shirley June - Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Road, New Holland, 2 PM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Rutter, Robert D. - Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, 11 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.