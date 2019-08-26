Bare, Elvin Robert - Stumptown Mennonite Church, 2813 Stumptown Rd., Bird in Hand, 2:30 PM. Furman Home for Funerals
Baumgardner, Evelyn J. (Moser) - Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, 11 AM
Gobber, Dorothy H. - Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland, 11 AM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
Lantz, Sylvia K. - Late home, 767 W. Lexington Rd., Lititz, 9 AM EST. Furman Home for Funerals
LeFever, Lee A. - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory