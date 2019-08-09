Berger, Charles I. - Speedwell Heights Church, 413 W. Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz, 11 AM. Spence Funeral Services
Blevins, Mary K. - Bethesda United Methodist Cemetery, 1086 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, 11 AM. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Bushnell, Helen M. - Chapel at Moravian Manor, 300 W Lemon St, Lititz, 12 PM. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Gruber, Roy F. - Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, 2 PM
Habecker, Melvin L. Sr. - Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, 11 AM
Martin, Marian D. - Grace E.C. Church-Akron, 101 N. 7th Street, Akron, 11 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Tomlinson, Patricia A. - Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 4 PM