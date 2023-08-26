Aument, Doris B. - Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, 11 AM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Bryson, Jack J. - The Auditorium at Willow Valley Lakes, 300 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, 11 AM. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Cochran, James Thomas - Robert Fulton Fire Company’s Banquet Room, 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, 12 PM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Frattarole, Frank D. - Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Rd., Mount Joy, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Griest, Sherry A. - Chiques United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Main Street, Mount Joy, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Hammel, Elizabethanne - Groff Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, 1 PM
Manifold, Lee E. - Zion Lutheran Church, 1905 Broad Street, East Petersburg, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Merris, Mary Jane - The Gathering Place, Mount Joy, 1:30 PM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Meyer, Joanne A. - Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, 4 PM
Moss, Joyce Eileen (Kilmer) - North Hills Bible Church, 1951 North Hills Road, York, 2 PM. Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.
Rider, Barbara A. - Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 East Market Street, Lititz, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Scherpf, Mary Ann (Hess) - Coleman Memorial Chapel, 1980 Furnace Hills Pike, (Brickerville), Lititz, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Thompson, Gladys Ann - Faith Church, 611 Robert Fulton Hwy, Quarryville, 11 AM